Phone talks with Erdogan not on Putin’s agenda yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. No telephone talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are currently on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

When asked if such a conversation is being planned, Peskov said, "No, it is currently not." "But you know that, if necessary, they [the two leaders] arrange phone calls quite quickly," he added.

Among other things, the question came amid the negotiations on the extension of the grain deal currently ongoing in Istanbul. Earlier reports said Putin and Erdogan could discuss their outcome over the phone, if need be.