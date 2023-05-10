Moscow not to resume paying PABSEC membership fees given anti-Russian rhetoric — MFA

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow currently sees no option for resuming paying membership contributions to the budget of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"We note with regret the gradual degradation of this platform, which has turned into a bullhorn for the Kiev regime’s self-expression and anti-Russian attacks against a background of tacit connivance by a number of member states," she said. "Our decision in December 2022 to suspend payments of regular contributions to the budget of this organization was a logical response to the hostile actions of certain participants that infringed on the rights and interests of Russia’s PABSEC delegation. Under current conditions, we do not see any possibility for revising [this decision]," the diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, payments of contributions will not be resumed "at least until the puppet regime in Kiev ceases to undermine with impunity constructive multilateral cooperation among sovereign Black Sea countries."