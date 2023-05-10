Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to prepare roadmap of Syrian-Turkish settlement — MFA

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran, Sergey Lavrov, Faisal Mekdad, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have agreed to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap on developing relations between Damascus and Ankara, a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry published on Wednesday said.

"The participants also agreed on tasking the Deputy Foreign Ministers to prepare a road map to advance the relations between Turkiye and Syria in coordination with the work of ministries of defense and special services of the four countries. The ministers noted a positive and constructive atmosphere of their exchange during the meeting and agreed to further maintain high-level contacts and technical talks in this quadripartite format in the upcoming period," the diplomatic agency pointed out.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the ministers had a focused and frank discussion of issues related to resuming the interstate relations between Syria and Turkey in various aspects. In accordance with the UNSC Resolution 2254 and official statements issued within the framework of the "Astana format," the participants affirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "The relevance of increasing international aid to Syria was also underlined, including with a view to facilitating the voluntary, safe and dignified returns of Syrians to their homeland and the post-conflict reconstruction," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.