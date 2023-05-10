US reaction to Ukrainian spy chief’s remark soft-pedals its monstrousness — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin has officially noted the reaction by US authorities to remarks made by a leading figure in the Kiev regime on its readiness to "kill Russians," and maintains that it was entirely incommensurate with the monstrous nature of the claims, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We haven’t heard any reaction from European capitals, if I am not mistaken. We did hear a response by a US State Department official to a question on the matter by a member of the press, where the word ‘condemnation’ was not uttered, but at least it was said that they did not approve. Of course, this is not the type of phrasing that, from our point of view, would be commensurate to the monstrousness of what the Ukrainian representative said. But we took note [of it]," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, he said that Moscow was hoping that the US and European countries would denounce the assertion by Kirill Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), about [the Kiev regime’s] readiness to kill Russians around the world, while their near total silence on the matter would be "quite eloquent."

Peskov also said earlier that Budanov’s remarks were monstrous, noting that Russia resolutely condemned such statements. In his opinion, the Ukrainian intel chief’s claim has yet again confirmed the correctness of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch the special military operation.