MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Staff at the Falz-Fein Biosphere Reserve in Askania-Nova previously engaged in collecting and transferring biomaterial from migratory birds abroad as recently as in 2022, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said on Friday.

"Up until 2022, employees at the [Biosphere] Reserve collected and then transferred abroad biological material that had been obtained from migratory birds," Kirillov stated.

According to him, gross violations were revealed as part of the work on behalf of the Defense Ministry, Federal Security Service and Rosselkhoznadzor on the territory of the reserve at the end of April.

Thus, Kirillov says, work was carried out in unequipped rooms, the security of the data collected was not monitored, and in some cases, biohazardous pathogenic material was stored at the homes of the Biosphere Reserve's employees.

Kirillov pointed to the fact that "In 2021 mass bird deaths were documented on the territory of the reserve, which experts attributed to be caused by infections. The Defense Ministry does not rule out that the sudden deaths of these birds were caused by experiments carried out at the reserve."

"The main objectives of the research conducted in Askania-Nova were to collect and transfer strains of particularly dangerous and economically significant infections to the customer, the US military department, which studied their possible impact on the biological situation in the region, as well as to determine the ability of selected pathogens to cause large-scale outbreaks among the population, similar to the coronavirus pandemic," Kirillov noted.

Kirillov stated earlier that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) exerted incredible pressure on participants in the American UP-4 project, under which strains with high epidemic potential were collected in Ukraine.

"At least two species of migratory birds, whose migration routes take them across Russia, were studied as part of the project. Attempts to remove and destroy documents, as well as the material collected during the course of research indicate the dual nature of the work conducted," Kirillov stated.

