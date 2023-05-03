Possibility of high-level meeting on grain deal being discussed — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The possibility of holding a high-level meeting of parties to the grain deal is being discussed, but the final dates have not been agreed yet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"The possibility of holding a high-level meeting of the parties to the grain deal in the coming period is being discussed, but the dates have not been finally agreed upon," she said.

As soon as the date and other details of this event are finalized, the relevant information will be confirmed, Zakharova promised.

At the same time, she noted that working contacts by the parties to the grain deal (Russia, UN, Turkey and Ukraine) at the joint coordination center in Istanbul were continuing non-stop.

"This is necessary to conduct inspections in accordance with the agreed rules and procedures," she added.