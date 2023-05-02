West tries to demoralize Russians — Security Council’s secretary

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The purpose of the West's psychological pressure on Russians is to demoralize them and divide the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has told the daily Izvestia in an interview.

"The West is trying to undermine the internal unity of our country and people, to demoralize our citizens, and to instill in them a sense of inferiority," he pointed out.

Patrushev noted that "entire thinktanks in the United States and Europe are working tirelessly to create the most insane pseudoscientific theories."

"They keep talking about the need for reshaping Russians’ minds and for making them repent to fellow citizens of other nationalities and religions who are allegedly under so-called imperial oppression," he warned when asked about the purpose of such pressure from the West.

Patrushev pointed out that several US foundations "are actively introducing to the Washington elite their memos, hastily written at the request of the US Department of State and Department of Defense, titled 'Failed State: A Guide to Russia’s Rupture.’ As Patrushev pointed out, their main stake may be on creating and maintaining instability in Russia's neighboring states, as well as information warfare, including support for the "fifth column" and incitement of domestic Russian separatism.

"George Soros’ organizations alone allocate $800 million annually for the creation of fictitious videos, faked photographs and other forgeries in social networks," he noted.

Patrushev noted that the West was trying "to destroy the foundations of all-Russian and ethnic identity, trying hard to impose alien ideas of gender diversity and historical revisionism.".