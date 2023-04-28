Putin signs law on Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on Russian citizenship. The law was posted on the official portal of legal information on Friday and will come into force in 180 days.

The law simplified citizenship requirements for more than 20 categories of people. In particular, it makes it possible for foreign nationals to fast-track citizenship if they sign a contract with the Russian Armed Forces for at least one year. The law also expands the conditions for terminating the citizenship of persons who acquire Russian passports.

The document was submitted to the State Duma (lower parliament house) by President Putin on December 29, 2021. It is geared to implement the Concept of State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025. The law defines the basic principles of Russian citizenship. Thus, Russian citizenship is unified and equal, regardless of how it is obtained. Russian nationals cannot be deprived of citizenship or the right to change it. Residing overseas does not terminate one’s citizenship. In addition, Russian citizens cannot be expelled from the country or extradited to a foreign state.