Moscow considers response measures to disruption of Lavrov’s reporter pool visa provision

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Provocative actions of the US embassy, which disrupted provision of visas for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s reporter pool, will not be left without response, and potential response measures are being considered, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"A senior diplomat of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, summoned to the Foreign Ministry on April 27, was presented with an official demarche with a note of protest regarding the provocative actions of the US diplomatic mission, which disrupted provision of visas for reporters from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s journalist pool, who were supposed to accompany him during his trip to New York under Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council," the Ministry said.

"It was particularly underscored that such sabotage, which aims to obstruct normal journalist work will not be left without a response," the Ministry noted. "Other potential response measures are currently being considered; the US side will be notified about them in a proper manner."

Earlier, Lavrov’s delegation experienced difficulties obtaining US visas for the UN Security Council meetings on April 24 and 25. Meanwhile, representatives of Russian media were unable to obtain visas at all. In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US got cold feet, adding that Russia will "neither forget nor forgive" this incident.