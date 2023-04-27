Russia acquiring new allies despite West’s attempts to isolate country — top senator

MOSCOW, April 277. /TASS/. Russia is strengthening its positions globally and acquiring new allies despite wide-scale attacks by the West targeted at isolating the country, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an article published on the website of Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the occasion of Day of Russian Parliamentarism.

"When a new geopolitical construction is being formed globally, the strength and efficiency of cooperation of our legislators particularly with colleagues from friendly countries and from countries that accept no hegemony and dictate, become one of the most important factors of our foreign policy. The reality proves the efficiency of such approach. Despite the West’s large-scale attacks on Russia aimed at isolating it politically, we are acquiring more new allies, strengthening our positions on a world stage," she wrote.

The number of international requests for meetings in various formats and the schedule of various events say much about it, Matviyenko added, noting the necessity of developing interparliamentary diplomacy in this respect. "It should become not simply more active, but more focused if you like. Now is not the time for official and ceremonial meetings as each contact should provide a result," she pointed out.