Lavrov favors increasing representation of Asia, Africa, Latin America in Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Representation of Asian, African and Latin American countries in the Security Council of the United Nations should be increased, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters during his visit to New York.

"The evident under-representation [in the UN Security Council] of Asian, African and Latin American countries should certainly be fixed," he said on Tuesday at a news conference to sum up the results of his visit to the United States within the framework of Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council.

"The multi-polar world is objectively being shaped. I don’t know what the final result and configuration will be," he added.

In his words, many participants of the UN Security Council meeting said that G20 "may become a prototype of a governance mechanism of some sort."

"I believe that it would be better to rely on the UN Charter, with the understanding that the Security Council needs to be reformed to reflect new tendencies and realities," he said. "Maybe, it will eventually be something like G20, or reminiscent of G20 membership.".