Talk about WWIII substitutes for professional conversation between politicians — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. The West’s talk about a possible Third World War substitutes for a normal professional conversation between responsible politicians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We line on one Earth. Now, there is talk about a Third World War. Who wants it? But it looks like some are ready to go to the limit, saying that if Ukraine defeats Russia, we will avert a Third World War. Well, such a simple thought is now substituting for a normal professional conversation between responsible politicians," he said.

Touching on the principles of international relations, the Russian minister noted that countries need to work on the realization of their legal rights and do it honestly, explaining the motives they are guided by. "And this is what we did concerning our actions during the special military operation," he stressed. "And we would like to hear from our Western colleagues which goals they are pursuing in Iraq, Libya and other places where they are trying to demonstrate some kind of activity.".