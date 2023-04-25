Contents of Guterres’ message on grain deal has yet to be reported to Putin — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. The content of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message on the grain deal has yet to be reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, Antonio Guterres handed a message for President Putin yesterday. It will be reported, and the reaction will be announced," he told a press conference following a visit to New York as part of Moscow's presidency of the UN Security Council.

"This is a message, after all, not to the general public, but to our president. And as far as I understand, similar messages have been sent to the Ukrainians and to Turkey. The response to this message will come once the addressee is made aware of it," he told a press conference following a visit to New York as part of Moscow's presidency in the UN Security Council.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General gave Lavrov a letter addressed to the Russian President that included ideas about how to implement the grain deal, with similar letters being sent to Ukraine and Turkey.

Agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period. One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Moreover, a memorandum was inked by Russia and the UN on lifting export restrictions for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. Moscow notes that the second part of the agreement is not being implemented. On March 18, Russia announced that the deal was being extended for 60 days, warning that this would be enough time to assess the efficacy of the memorandum signed with the UN.