Time for West to answer for sabotaged resolutions before UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. It’s time for Western countries to answer to the UN General Assembly for the resolutions they sabotaged in the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a session of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue on Tuesday.

"Failure to comply with the resolutions adopted by the Security Council is already a violation of the Charter. Article 25, I think, stipulates that everyone implement the Security Council’s decisions. Perhaps, it's time for those who openly bury the approved resolutions to give account before the General Assembly?" the top Russian diplomat said. "Among such resolutions sabotaged by the West are the decisions on Palestine, on Golan Heights, Western Sahara, the Kosovo settlement, the Iranian nuclear power program and, of course, on the Minsk Accords with regard to Ukraine which we discussed in detail yesterday," Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister also pointed out that "not long ago, the US and its allies exerted the utmost effort so that every time the veto is used on any issue in the Security Council, this issue is put to a debate at the UN General Assembly." "We did not object even though the idea was openly aimed against Russia," he continued. "We have nothing to hide: when we use the veto, we clearly explain the reason behind it. We do not hesitate to repeat our arguments at the General Assembly," he explained. That said, Lavrov emphasized that "the veto is an inalienable right, a full-fledged part of the mechanisms enshrined in the UN Charter" and "its application does not contain any violations of the Charter."