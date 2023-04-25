Russia ready for cooperation with West, but won’t force itself on anyone, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation with all countries, including with Western states, but will not force itself on any of them and does not recognize the West’s right "to be in command" of everyone, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

"We are ready and willing to cooperate with anyone who is ready for such cooperation," he said. "We have always been ready to cooperate with Europe and the United States. But, if someone decides they don’t want to be friends with us, if someone rejects economic development cooperation with us and cooperation in the field of political coordination, then we will not force ourselves on anyone."

Medvedev pointed to the West's attempts to depict its ideology as perfect, while all other countries supposedly have ideologies that are good for nothing, and to force these countries to live under Western rules. He added that only 15% of the planet’s population live in Western countries.

"Why did they think they could order us around, that their standards are the best and their rules are universal?" he remarked.

"This is why it is obvious that today, jointly with China and other member states of BRICS and the SCO we are creating the basis for a new world order, the basis for what is traditionally called the multipolar world. We will be doing this systematically, without looking at anyone, without looking over our shoulders, without paying attention to what is causing a stir or squirming across the ocean or somewhere else," Medvedev stated. "We will certainly achieve this goal because only in this is the guarantee of a normal future for our civilization."

He stressed that under a polycentric world order, decisions must be made jointly with equal participants of international relations, and "not at the diktat of somebody else, not based on some invented principles by Western countries, which they impose like a ‘’rule-based order.’"

"They say that ‘We must live by this order.’ But, no one has ever seen it! They have made it up for themselves, documented it somewhere and now they are imposing it on us," Medvedev concluded.