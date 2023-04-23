Responsibility for non-issuance of visas to Lavrov’s press pool rests on US — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The responsibility for non-issuance of American visas to Russian journalists accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United Nations Security Council events rests entirely on Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

According to Ryabkov, Lavrov’s program in New York provides for "important newsworthy events." "And our press pool was supposed to accompany him. This has not happened. The responsibility rests entirely on the American side," he stressed.