MOSCOW, April 20./TASS/. The Presidential Council for Codification and Enhancement of Civil Legislation did not support a bill envisaging a ban on the adoption of orphans from Russia by nationals from unfriendly states, the council’s press service said on Thursday.

"According to the Council, the bill affects the interests of a small minority of juveniles, and its adoption would not affect placing orphans and children without parental care with families," it explained.