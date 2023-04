VIENNA, April 20. /TASS/. Austria has frozen financial assets totaling about 2 bln euro since last February within the framework of anti-Russian sanctions, finance minister of Austria Magnus Brunner tweeted on Thursday.

"Efficient compliance with the regime of sanctions against Russia corresponds to interests of Austria, Europe and the US," Brunner said. Austria supports Western sanctions and "froze financial assets amounting to almost 2 bln euro," the minister said.