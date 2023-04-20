Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. A civilian woman was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Donetsk this morning, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"A woman born in 1968 was killed" in the city’s Kuibyshevsky District, the JCCC said in a statement on its Telegram channel. A private home was also damaged in the attack.

Ukrainian troops shelled this neighborhood of Donetsk on Thursday morning, firing four shells from 155-mm NATO-standard artillery guns.