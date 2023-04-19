Kiev’s strikes kill over 4,600 civilians in new Russian regions since February 2022 — MFA

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. More than 4,600 civilians have been killed in artillery strikes by Ukrainian forces since last February, with some 200 children among the fatalities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on the human rights situation in Ukraine made public on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime and the armed units under its control continue to commit crimes against civilians in Donbass and the liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Over 4,600 civilians, including nearly 200 children, have been killed as a result of artillery strikes since February 2022 on these regions, and several thousand people, with over 300 children among them, have been wounded," the report said.

In addition, it mentioned about 100 episodes of civilians tripping the banned anti-personnel mines known as "PFM-1 Lepestok," with nine children among them.