Russian, Venezuelan foreign ministers hold talks in Caracas

CARACAS, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto are holding talks in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Sergey Lavrov’s talks with his Venezuelan colleague have begun in Caracas," the diplomat wrote, attaching a photo of the meeting.

Lavrov arrived in Caracas from Brazil earlier in the day, as part of his Latin American tour that began on Monday.