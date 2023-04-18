Russian Foreign Ministry officially rebukes UK envoy over remarks on journalist’s verdict

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia has issued a stern rebuke to British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert over her remarks as well as statements by senior British Foreign Office officials regarding the court verdict handed down in the case against journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On April 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert to issue a protest to her against her unacceptable remarks as well as the provocative statements made by the highest officials of the British Foreign Office following the Moscow City Court’s verdict handed down in the case of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian national convicted of high treason and making false reports about the Russian Army," the statement reads.

The ministry added that London’s reference to the fact that Kara-Murza holds British citizenship was "legally null and void" under Russian jurisprudence.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that Moscow viewed foreign diplomats' calls for revoking the verdict as blatant interference in Russia’s domestic affairs. "Such disrespectful behavior indicates London’s clear violation of the fundamental principles of the 1962 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and runs counter to the status of the British diplomatic mission in Moscow," the statement added.

According to the ministry, Bronnert was informed that British officials’ attempts "to lecture Russian on respect for human rights" were unacceptable as the international community was well aware of London’s disregard for human rights issues.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said earlier that the Russian Foreign Ministry had strongly protested to Bronnert, pointing out that "the activity staged by the British, the Americans and the Canadians yesterday morning is regarded as blatant interference" in Russia’s internal affairs.