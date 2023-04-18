Kremlin says Putin's working trips to Kherson region, LPR were not prepared in advance

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The working visits of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the headquarters of the ‘Dnepr’ battlegroup in the Kherson Region and to the headquarters of the National Guard ‘East’ group in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) were not prepared in advance, the Kremlin press service reported.

"President Putin's visits to the Kherson Region and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as meetings at the headquarters of the ‘Dnepr’ and ‘East’ were not prepared in advance," the press service reported.

During the visits, the head of state heard reports from military commanders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk regions.

This is Putin’s first visit to the Kherson Region and the LPR. Previously, Putin visited Mariupol on March 19. Back then, he also visited Rostov-on-Don, where he had a meeting and received reports from military commanders in the special military operation headquarters.