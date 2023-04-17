Russia and Brazil agree on need to reform financial institutions — Lavrov

BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are in solidarity with the need to reform the institutions of global governance, including financial institutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

"We have a common approach to the tasks of reforming the institutions of global governance, [Brazilian] President Lula de Silva has spoken about this a lot recently, this also applies to financial institutions and the tasks of expanding the representation of developing countries in these financial institutions," Lavrov said.

According to him, the countries are also united in their position on unilateral sanctions. "We consider them illegitimate, and they harm because they politicize the work of specialized international platforms," Lavrov added.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the approaches of Moscow and Brasilia regarding the events taking place in the world are consonant, the countries are united by the desire to promote "the formation of a more just, truly democratic, polycentric world order."

"We see this as a guarantee that multipolarity will be fair and will reflect the interests of all states without exception," Lavrov concluded.