MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia has something to respond to depleted uranium shells, it has hundreds of thousands of such munitions, but is not using them now, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Saturday.

"I must say that certainly Russia has something to respond. Without exaggeration, we have hundreds of thousands, namely hundreds of thousands of such shells. We are not using them now," the president said.