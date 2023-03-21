Russian PM Mishustin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Russian Government House

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was on an official visit to Russia. The Chinese leader came to the Russian Government House.

The Russian Prime Minister personally greeted the high-ranking guest. After the traditional handshake against the background of national flags and a photo ceremony, the politicians left for talks.

"Welcome, dear Mr. Xi Jinping, it is a pleasure to meet you. Welcome to the Russian Government House," the prime minister addressed the Chinese leader. "First of all, I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the People's Republic of China. And to sincerely thank you for the great personal attention that you pay to the development of friendship and partnership between Russia and China," Mishustin added.

The prime minister also pointed to the importance of the fact that Xi Jinping's first foreign visit after his re-election was precisely to Russia. "This demonstrates the unique nature of Russia-China relations entering, which are entering a new era," Mishustin pointed out.