Use of nonprofits in hybrid wars favorite method of Russia’s enemies, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted that using nonprofit organizations in hybrid wars is the favorite method of certain states that are hostile to Russia.

The politician called "not to be shy" and to decisively thwart the operation of such structures.

"We know that the favorite method of our enemies - all types - is to use nonprofits in hybrid wars. To create organizations under benign covers, which actually seek to destabilize the situation in the country, to undermine stability in civil society. We have seen many examples of this. These methods have been honed to perfection," Medvedev said, speaking at a Ministry of Justice board meeting Friday.

Medvedev noted that the Ministry has already created special measures for nonprofits, including publication of reports online.

"It is necessary to continue fine-tuning the law in this area, to prevent unfair competition, to introduce principles of openness and transparency, and streamline corporate management of nonprofit organizations," he listed.

Achieving balance and security in this area is of key importance, the official explained.

"Thus, on the one hand, it is necessary to create comfortable conditions for normal, good-faith nonprofits, whose operation truly benefits the state and society. And, on the other hand - to brutally thwart the operation of structures, whose operation runs counter to Russia’s interests," he noted.

In this regard, one "should not be shy and should use all the necessary legal instruments," Medvedev believes.