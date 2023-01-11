Russian Guardsmen wipe out five Ukrainian army strongholds over week

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Guardsmen wiped out five Ukrainian army strongholds and two hangars of military equipment in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions over the past week, the National Guard’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian National Guard’s artillery teams struck five strongholds, two hangars of equipment and other enemy facilities over the past week. In addition, the National Guard’s units exposed 16 suspected accomplices of the Ukrainian military during special security, reconnaissance and search measures on the territory of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions," the press office said in a statement.

Russian Guardsmen also helped seize firearms from illegal circulation, including machine guns of various modifications, hunting rifles, grenade launchers and rounds of ammunition, anti-tank missiles, rocket-assisted infantry flamethrowers, hand grenades, over 2 kg of explosives, components for making explosives and also cartridges of various caliber, the press office said.