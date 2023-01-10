Kremlin warns of consequences for countries backing seizure of Russian assets

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov laced into the latest bid peddled by Estonia to seize Russian assets, cautioning that this is illegal as far as international law is concerned and would have severe consequences for any countries that try to support this initiative.

"It is clear that the Estonian authorities want to become an outstanding achiever in this area and to set some sort of precedent. Whatever actions they take in this context, they will be absolutely null and void as well as illegal from the standpoint of international law. And, of course, they will have consequences for those countries that at least somehow side with such an idea," he cautioned.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Estonia plans to introduce a legal blueprint for seizing Russian assets this month.

In December, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that EU members "need to take work forward on securing accountability for the crime of aggression and to use Russia’s frozen assets."

"Estonia’s anti-money-laundering authority estimates that frozen funds in Russian-owned accounts in the country amount to almost €20 million," Bloomberg wrote.