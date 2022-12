DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 40 casualties in fighting with Russian forces in the area of responsibility of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the department reported on Friday.

"The enemy's losses in manpower amounted to more than 40 people," the department said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It also reported that a Ukrainian T-80U tank, two M-777 self-propelled howitzers and eight items of armor equipment were destroyed.