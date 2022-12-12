Kremlin doesn’t plan to change nuclear doctrine quickly — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin doesn’t plan to change the Russian nuclear doctrine quickly, but is comparing it with provisions that are adopted by the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It’s not about some quick moves in that regard," he said, when asked by TASS whether Russia could revise its nuclear doctrine. "It’s about the fact that there’s a nonstop thinking process, a collation of doctrinal tenets, a regular analysis of that by experts, including from the perspective of how the broader situation is unfolding," he said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow could consider "adopting" Washington's ideas for maintaining its security, including the disarming strike tactics.

According to the current Russian nuclear doctrine, Russia can use nuclear weapons in the event if the enemy uses nuclear or other types of weapons of mass destruction against the country and its allies, if there’s reliable information that ballistic missiles have been launched to attack Russia and its allies, if the enemy targets the facilities that are required for a nuclear response, and in the event of a conventional-weapons aggression against Russia that threatens the existence of the country.