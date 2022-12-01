EU, NATO introduced confrontational relations model to OSCE — Russian envoy

WARSAW, December 1. /TASS/. NATO and the EU have introduced a confrontational model of relations to the OSCE, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization Alexander Lukashevich said, speaking at a meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Poland’s Lodz Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the EU and NATO have introduced a confrontational model of relations to the OSCE. And we have been feeling during the last few years," Lukashevich said.

"Using its greater numbers, the West seeks to carry out a sort of an illegal takeover of this organization, to privatize the only remaining regional platform for a dialogue. The EU’s efforts result in parallel formats, such as the European Political Community, are being created, which results in an even greater undermining of the OSCE, in fragmentation of the security space in Europe and in emergence of new tension lines," he added.