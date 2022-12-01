OSCE missed its chance to facilitate nation-wide dialogue in Ukraine — Russian envoy

WARSAW, December 1. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) missed a historic chance to facilitate a nationwide dialogue in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said, addressing a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in the Polish city of Lodz on Thursday.

"The OSCE missed a historic chance to facilitate an inclusive nationwide dialogue in Ukraine, prevent the unrestrained militarization of the country and stop the [Ukrainian] authorities from adopting the worst Nazi practices. We all had the necessary instrument to do that," he pointed out.

According to the Russian envoy, the OSCE failed to achieve its goals because it did not react to "the fact that the post-Maidan authorities for years kept brazenly ignoring the Minsk Package of Measures," approved by the United Nations Security Council.