Russia’s Ukraine operation came in response to OSCE’s inability to end bloodshed — envoy

WARSAW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s special operation in Ukraine was, among other things, a response to the inability of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to end the bloodshed in Donbass, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said, addressing a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in the Polish city of Lodz on Thursday.

"Russia was forced to launch its special military operation in response to deliberate attempts by the Kiev regime and its foreign sponsors to simulate threats for Russians and Ukrainians on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border. It was also a response to the OSCE’s inability to play a constructive role in ending the bloodshed in Donbass," the diplomat pointed out.

He also noted that Western countries that supported Ukraine kept neglecting diplomatic tools as they weren’t interested in overcoming confrontation with Russia.

"What we heard today in this room only confirms the upsetting thought that the West is deliberately devaluing the instruments of diplomacy, resolutely embarking on the path of confrontation," Lukashevich stressed. According to him, such a position ignores the fundamental principle of indivisible security, on which the OSCE was initially founded.