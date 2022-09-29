Ukrainian army loses up to 40 personnel in clashes with DPR, Russian forces — official

DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in fighting with the units of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Russia’s Armed Forces have amounted up to 40 people over 24 hours, a deputy head of the DPR's People's Militia said on Thursday.

"Joint actions by the servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation eliminated the following enemy weapons and military equipment: one tank, three armored personnel carriers, two unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of special automotive equipment and up to 40 personnel," Eduard Basurin said as quoted on the DPR's People's Militia’s Telegram channel.

He also reported that the process of clearing PFM-1 Lepestok (PFM-1S) pressure-type anti-personnel mines was underway in the republic.

The day before, Ukrainian losses in the DPR were up to 70 personnel.