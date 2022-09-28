Russia values Abkhazia’s principled stance on Ukrainian crisis – Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia appreciates Abkhazia’s principled stance on the origins of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the run-up to his meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba on Tuesday.

"I hope that we will discuss the international situation today. We appreciate your principled position on issues linked with the causes of the crisis in Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat said, adding that Moscow would continue to support the expansion of Tskhinval’s international relations.

"In March 2022, Abkhazia and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics recognised each other. We will support you in every way here," Lavrov continued.

He also said that Moscow was looking forward to receiving Lasha Ashuba, the new Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Abkhazia, in the near future.

"All this is related to our continuing cooperation in the economic and tourism areas. We are happy that tourist traffic continues to increase, and that it helps develop Abkhazia and expand our relations," Lavrov went on.

He also said that an investment cooperation programme for 2023-2025 was approved a while ago.

"Preparations are underway to hold a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission for Socio-Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia in November 2022. We have not met in person for some time, but the current epidemiological situation allows this," the Russian top diplomat added.