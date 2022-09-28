West demonstrates double standards over Donbass referendums – Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Western nations, who at some point supported Kosovo’s independence, are demonstrating double standards regarding the referendums in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Russia’s envoy to UN said on Tuesday.

"By denying the right for self-determination to residents of Donbass and the liberated territories of Ukraine, Western delegations expose their blatantly double standards. The fiercest opponents of the referendums in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions were, at some point, among the staunchest supporters of Kosovo's independence," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told Tuesday’s meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Back then, they insisted that this territory has the right to secede from the Serbian state if there is real danger that the rights of Kosovo Albanians will be seriously violated," he added.