Only in-person attendance of UNSC should be allowed to Zelensky – Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Only in-person format of participation in meetings of the UN Security Council should be allowed to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We would like to once again outline our stance in connection with our Western colleagues’ latest attempt to push for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s virtual participation in today’s meeting," he told the UN Security Council. "We have repeatedly stressed that we do not mind participation of the Ukrainian president or his representatives as such. [But] the participation must be in person. Apart from the fact that this is required by the rules, it is also a matter of respect for the Security Council. The Council must be prevented from turning into a stage for political shows.".