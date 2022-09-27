DPR leader believes Donbass will soon be re-unified with Russia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, is hopeful Donbass will soon join Russia following the referendum.

"I am confident, we will soon re-unify with Russia, it is like coming home for us," Pushilin told Rossiya-24 television on Tuesday.

No violations in the referendum vote have been reported by either foreign observers or reporters, Pushilin added. "We have had no problems whatsoever with observers. There are some 120 foreign observers who have been touring the entire republic, plus more than 500 accredited reporters who have been covering the referendum. Those have registered no violations whatsoever," he assured.

The DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions began their vote to join Russia as separate constituent members on Friday. Voting will finish later today.