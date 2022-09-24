Referendum in Donbass to result in voluntary reunification with Russia — Italian observer

DONETSK, September 24. /TASS/. The referendum in the Donetsk People’s Republic is the free expression of will by its people and not an annexation like the West is trying to present, Italian observer and editor-in-chief of Russia News Gianfranco Vestuto said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, what we see today is the wish of the EU states’ leadership to further supply arms to Ukraine and the lack of statements on any diplomatic measures," Vestuto told a briefing. "Everything is going on under the slogans that Ukraine’s annexation is underway."

"I want to stress that the developments in Donbass and other areas are by no means an annexation. This is voluntary and free reunification with Russia. What is happening in the EU leadership does not correspond to the reality. We will try to clarify this and speak about this," he said.