Chechnya head proposes to call up half of law enforcement staff

GROZNY, September 24. /TASS/. Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov has proposed to call up half of law enforcement staff for the special military operation.

"Even if we remove reservists from the equation, we still have an enormous staff of employees that one way or another have good physical training and weapons skills," he said on Telegram.

These employees are staff at the Emergency Situations Ministry, Federal Marshals Service, Federal Security Service, Federal Guard Service, Foreign Intelligence Service, Federal Prison Service, Federal Customs Service, prosecutors and the Investigative Committee, Kadyrov said.

"Combined with the security and military services, these are about 5 million people, who regularly pass physical fitness tests. If we leave 50% of the staff at their service posts, then the second half, 2.5 million people, will overwhelm any army of the West. And no reserve will be needed," he said.

Kadyrov said the heads of these agencies could start to optimize the workflow right away.

"Russia is a huge country, and there are so many resources in it that NATO and the West will get tired counting, and military resources are much greater than one can imagine," the Chechnya head said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 ordered a partial military mobilization. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, 300,000 people need to be called up from the reserve, primarily those that have combat experience and a specialty required by the troops.