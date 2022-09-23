Kremlin spokesman denies reports of plans to call up 1.2 mln Russians

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied allegations of the Russian authorities’ plans to call up 1.2 mln people during a partial mobilization campaign.

The Meduza media outlet (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) published the figure on Friday, citing a source. Peskov earlier dismissed as lies reports that the seventh paragraph of the presidential mobilization decree mentioned the possibility of calling up about one mln people.

In response to a TASS question if the 1.2 mln figure was false, the Kremlin spokesman said: "Yes, all the more [false]."

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization and signed a decree on the matter. The seventh paragraph of the ten-paragraph decree was not made public as it is labeled "for official use only." Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that there were plans to call up 300,000 people during the partial mobilization campaign.