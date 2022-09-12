Top official vows special operation’s goals to be achieved despite sanctions, aid to Kiev

KEMEROVO, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Monday said the goals of Russia’s special military operation will be achieved, despite the massive amount of aid given to Kiev and the unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

"In general, the events around Ukraine show that the United States and its vassals are seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment, which is then used against peaceful civilians," he said at a meeting on national security in the Siberian Federal District.

"But, despite the West’s large-scale assistance to the Nazi regime [in Kiev] and the unprecedented sanctions pressure on Russia, the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," Patrushev vowed.