Shutdown of sixth block of Zaporozhye NPP was controlled

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The shutdown of the sixth, last operating, power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) on Sunday night was controlled, that is, it is possible to restart it, according to Chairman of the ‘We Are Together With Russia’ civil society group Vladimir Rogov.

"It was shut down in a controlled manner, it is now being switched to a cold position, when it is possible to restart it," he said.

"For more than three days, the nuclear power plant has been working at extremely low power - 11-14%, 110-140 MW at the design capacity of 1,000 MW. This is extremely dangerous, which is why the decision [to shut down the power unit] was made. Now experts are looking at how to save the nuclear power plant," he said in an interview with Soloviev Live TV channel.