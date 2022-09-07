‘Just look at a map’: Russia can't be isolated, Putin insists

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7 /TASS/. Isolating Russia is impossible, and you can confirm this by just looking at the size and location of the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"No matter how hard someone wants to have Russia isolated, it is impossible to do so, and we have always said that. Just look at a map," the Russian leader insisted.

Putin highlighted the surging growth of cargo turnover at Russian seaports, despite external pressure. According to him, "Far Eastern ports are seeing a boom in logistics." "Cargo and container handling volumes are so huge that teams have been working there day and night, without even a break for the weekend," the Russian president emphasized.