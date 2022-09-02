Ukrainian forces stopped shelling Zaporozhye NPP after arrival of IAEA mission — official

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant after IAEA specialists started working there, and it is the main point in favor of keeping IAEA staff at the power plant, Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration head Yevgeny Balitsky said Friday.

"The thirteen people that stayed are good for us regardless, because the shelling of the power plant has stopped. And this is the main point, which we prioritize today. Thank God, no hits during all this time. They used to shell the power plant every day, but shell landings ceased as soon as IAEA [representatives] appeared at the site," he said on Russian TV.

On Thursday, the IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP. According to Grossi, the international inspectors were able to gather key information about the situation at the station, but will continue their work, because many issues required more detailed discussion. According to the Director General, the agency will organize permanent presence at the power plant. He also talked to the residents of Energodar, where the power plant is located, who presented him with a written address calling to stop Ukrainian provocations against the power plant.