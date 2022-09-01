Mission of Russia’s soldiers is to end Kiev’s war on Donbass, protect Russia — Putin

KALININGRAD, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s mission is to end the war Kiev has been waging on Donbass and to protect itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an open discussion Talking on what Matters in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

"After the government coup [in Ukraine] in 2014, the residents of Donetsk and to a great extent of Lugansk and also Crimea refused to recognize the coup. The issue is pretty clear. A war against them was started and waged for eight years. Our task, the mission of our soldiers and of the Donbass militia is to stop this war and to protect people. And, of course, to protect Russia itself, because on the territory of today's Ukraine they began to create an anti-Russian enclave that threatened our country. Our guys are fighting to protect the people of Donbass and Russia itself," Putin said.

He stressed the importance of support for the Russian military servicemen from society. "They deserve all-round support from society - it is very important, and from young people in particular. The guys who fight there risk their health, and many lose their lives. They are to know what they are fighting for. These are extremely important things: for Russia and for the people who live in Donbass," he stressed.