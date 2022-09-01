IAEA team surveys Zaporozhye plant accompanied by Rosatom employees — authorities

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 1. /TASS/. The IAEA delegation led by Rafael Grossi has started its inspection of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, accompanied by representatives of the Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, the civil-military administration of Energodar city told TASS on Thursday.

"The IAEA mission, accompanied by Rosatom employees, has begun its inspection of the Zaporozhye NPP," the spokesperson told TASS.

The press service also said that security measures had been beefed up in Energodar and that "the shelling had become less intense during the mission’s visit, but the shelling has not ceased."

Earlier in the day, the IAEA team arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP located in the city of Energodar. The delegation is on a fact-finding mission to estimate the material damage to the plant and to evaluate the operational capabilities of the plant’s safety and security systems. The experts are supposed to assess the staff’s working conditions and take urgent measures to provide safety and security guarantees for the facility.