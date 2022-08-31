Ukrainian troops shell grain depot in Zaporozhye Region — local official

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled a grain storage facility in Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region with 15,000 tonnes of grain burning down as a result, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration reported on Wednesday.

"Today, about 03:00, the Kiev regime again delivered a rocket strike on civilian targets in Tokmak. A grain elevator was shelled, a grain storage facility was seriously damaged, 15,000 tonnes of grain burned down," Vladimir Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that there were no casualties.

The official said that the shelling was "yet another terror attack against civilians of the Zaporozhye Region," reflecting Kiev’s aspiration to create a humanitarian catastrophe on the territories liberated by Russia.