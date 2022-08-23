Russia shares with UN photo evidence of Ukraine’s attacks against Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. Russia has shared photo evidence of Ukraine’s attacks against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"I want to show you photos of damages done to the Zaporozhye NPP as a result of Ukraine’s shelling. We have a collection of such photo evidence. We distributed these photos this morning as official documents of the Security Council and General Assembly," he said at the Russia-initiated meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP and demonstrated several photos from the nuclear plant.

The Russian diplomat recalled Ukraine’s attacks against the nuclear plant in recent days. "On August 22, a drone delivered a strike at laboratory building No2. Apart from that, a heat plant in Energodar was shelled from US-made long-range artillery. According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed and one more was wounded," he said.